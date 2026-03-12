Connecticut Law to Require Affordable Broadband for Eligible Households

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 – States have continued to prioritize affordable broadband service, with Connecticut passing legislation last year that will likely help close the digital divide.

A Pew broadband project by Jake Varn applauded Connecticut’s broadband affordability law, which establishes a Net Equality Program. The law will require internet service providers that “contract with the state to offer a low-cost plan of $40 per month or less to eligible households” that receive government assistance.

Passed in June 2025, the law will allow more people to access necessary broadband service when it takes effect Oct. 1, 2026. The Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) will develop and establish the Net Equality Program and administer an affordable service that provides minimum speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 20 (Mbps) upload speed.

“Under the bill, OCC must monitor the progress towards achieving the goal of at least 90% of eligible households receiving affordable broadband by January 1, 2026, and at least 95% of them receiving it by January 1, 2029,” a legislative bill analysis said.

In order to be eligible for the program, the Connecticut household must qualify for a public assistance program, which includes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, temporary family assistance (TFA), the National School Lunch Program, etc.

Optimum, a major ISP in Connecticut, would be one provider that could easily comply with the law, assuming it has contracts with the state. It recently released new plans open to all customers, including 300 Mbps for $25 a month, 500 Mbps for $30 a month and 1 Gig for $40 a month.