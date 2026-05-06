Corning to Build Three New Manufacturing Plants After $500 Million NVIDIA Investment

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 – Corning is set to build three new manufacturing facilities as part of a new deal with NVIDIA, boosting the glass company’s domestic fiber production capacity by more than 50 percent.

A Corning filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said NVIDIA invested $500 million in the company and secured the rights to buy another $2.7 billion on Corning stock in the future.

The new Corning plants will be in North Carolina and Texas. The company said they should boost its total optical manufacturing by 10 times and employ more than 3,000 people. A Corning spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry about when those plants would be completed.

The deal comes as tech companies are clamoring for as much fiber as Corning and others can make as they build more and more data centers for AI models. Meta signed a deal with Corning worth up to $6 billion in January, and the first of the new manufacturing facilities funded by the deal broke ground March 31.

That’s led to concerns from some rural ISPs about whether or not they’ll get their share – some reported in March extended wait times and previously signed orders being disrupted. The $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program requires that fiber be made in the U.S., leaving small broadband providers that won grant funding competing for the same limited supply as giant companies that can put up significantly more cash.

But Corning and the other major U.S.-based fiber manufacturers have insisted they can meet the needs of BEAD winners amid surging demand from AI companies. They said they made firm commitments to the Commerce Department in February.

“Against this backdrop, each of us wants to be clear – and unequivocal – about one thing: The U.S. fiber and cable manufacturing industry has the capacity to support the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, fully meeting Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, for its entire duration,” executives from Corning, AFL, Prysmian, and Lightera wrote in a March 16 blog post.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said in a statement that “AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout of our time – and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains.”

Corning also raised its financial guidance for investors Wednesday, predicting $20 billion in annual sales by the end of 2026 and $35 billion in annual sales by the end of 2030. The company cited consistent AI data center demand.

Corning stock was up more than 9 percent Wednesday morning, coming back down after jumping more than 19 percent following the NVIDIA news.