mergers

CPUC Judge Proposes Approving Charter-Cox Merger

A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
CPUC Judge Proposes Approving Charter-Cox Merger
Photo of CPUC ALJ Jamie Ormond from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – A California Public Utilities Commission judge is recommending the agency approve Charter’s $34.5 billion acquisition of Cox Communications.

CPUC Administrative Law Judge Jamie Ormond, who has been overseeing the merger proceeding, is recommending the agency approve the deal and tack on low-income service commitments that go beyond what the companies already agreed to.

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