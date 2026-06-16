Cruz not Sold on T-Mobile-Grain Deal
The FCC should only approve the deal with ‘specific, enforceable deployment requirements,’ he wrote in a letter to the agency
The FCC should only approve the deal with ‘specific, enforceable deployment requirements,’ he wrote in a letter to the agency
EchoStar would have been on the hook for a penalty payment if the licenses fetched less than that.
The move follows network upgrades in Texas and Arizona
Company’s charitable program has awarded more than $12 million in grants since 2017
The legislation would require temporary housing shelters in New York to provide Gigabit speed internet service.