Spectrum

Cruz not Sold on T-Mobile-Grain Deal

The FCC should only approve the deal with ‘specific, enforceable deployment requirements,’ he wrote in a letter to the agency

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Cruz not Sold on T-Mobile-Grain Deal
Photo of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, June 14, 2026 by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – The head of the Senate Commerce Committee isn't sold on T-Mobile’s plan to sell wireless spectrum licenses to investment firm Grain Management.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has “serious concerns” about the deal, he wrote in a Monday letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.

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Spectrum Ted Cruz FCC Brendan Carr Grain Management T-Mobile Echostar

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