Spectrum

Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want Verizon-Array Spectrum Deal Reviewed

Separately, the Rural Wireless Association also raised concerns about the proposed T-Mobile-Grain deal.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want Verizon-Array Spectrum Deal Reviewed
Photo by David McGuire / Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – Rural wireless carriers and consumer advocates want federal regulators to reconsider approval of a $1 billion spectrum sale.

The Federal Communications Commission cleared Verizon’s purchase of spectrum licenses from Array Digital Infrastructure, formerly the fourth largest carrier in the country, last month, and the deal closed June 1. Verizon acquired Array’s AWS-1, AWS-3, and PCS licenses covering about 8 percent of the U.S. population.

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Spectrum RWA Carri Bennet Array Digital Infrastructure FCC Verizon AT&T Echostar Grain Management Brendan Carr Stephen Sharbaugh OTI Benton Institute for Broadband & Society

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