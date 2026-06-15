Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want Verizon-Array Spectrum Deal Reviewed

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – Rural wireless carriers and consumer advocates want federal regulators to reconsider approval of a $1 billion spectrum sale.

The Federal Communications Commission cleared Verizon’s purchase of spectrum licenses from Array Digital Infrastructure, formerly the fourth largest carrier in the country, last month, and the deal closed June 1. Verizon acquired Array’s AWS-1, AWS-3, and PCS licenses covering about 8 percent of the U.S. population.