, R-Texas, at an October 2026 campaign rally for former Republican Senate candidate

Every Democratic member of his committee signed a letter urging him to hold off on advancing the Republican FCC nominee

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 – The head of the Senate Commerce Committee wasn’t swayed by his Democratic colleagues’ requests to pull a GOP nominee to the Federal Communications Commission. The committee is set to vote on the nomination Wednesday.

Two of the agency’s five seats are vacant. President Donald Trump nominated Danielle Thumann Severs to fill one, without a Democratic counterpart as presidents have historically done.