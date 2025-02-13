Cruz to Hold Commerce Hearing on FCC Auction Authority

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 – Senate Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will hold a full committee hearing on Feb. 19 to discuss the lapse in Federal Communications Commission auction authority in addition to a review of the country’s commercial spectrum strategy, according to a Feb. 12 announcement .

In a press release, Cruz framed the topic as a national security issue, saying, “As our adversaries wage a war to control global communication networks, America’s spectrum leadership has become both an economic and national security imperative.”

The announcement comes at a competitive time in the spectrum sphere. A lack of FCC auction authority is pitting U.S. groups against each other and potentially threatening American wireless leadership.

Earlier this week, companies and trade groups wrote to the FCC urging the agency to reject major 5G carriers’ bids to increase power levels in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, which is ideal for 5G coverage and ranges from 3.55 to 3.7 GigaHertz.

It is part of an ongoing battle between cable companies and the wireless industry over the usage of bands like CBRS. Key players on each side will be watching Cruz’s hearing closely. Congressional action on FCC authority and spectrum strategy could make or break either side’s plan, and stakeholders will want a say in potential legislation.

Three expert witnesses are currently scheduled to speak at the hearing: Thomas Hazlett, Professor of Economics at Clemson University; Charles Baylis, Director of SMART Hub and Professor of Engineering at Baylor University; and Matt Pearl of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

More witnesses may be announced.