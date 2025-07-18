CTA’s Shapiro Fires Back at ‘Rent Seeking’ TV Station Owners
'Where’s the marketing blitz? How much prime time advertising have they done on ATSC 3.0?', asked CTA CEO Gary Shapiro
Proposal tied to Carr’s 'Delete' initiative expected at July 24 meeting
The vote marked the first time in decades that a president has successfully submitted such a rescissions request to Congress.
The stablecoin bill, passed on a 308-122 vote, sets initial guardrails and consumer protections for the cryptocurrency.
Applicants assert that the deal qualifies for streamlined review.