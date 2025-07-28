CWA Slams New BEAD Rules

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s recent changes to the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program have faced ongoing criticism.

On Wednesday, the Communications Workers of America–which represents telecommunications workers –once again opposed the June 6 policy shift . The union argued that broadening the program to include satellite and fixed wireless networks, rather than just requiring fiber-optic infrastructure, threatens both job availability and broadband quality.

“[T]he NTIA has put the interests of a few billionaires and satellite companies ahead of millions of Americans in rural communities and thousands of workers,” said CWA in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversaw the changes, has defended the overhaul, arguing that burdensome regulations under the Biden administration hindered access to connectivity.

“Under my leadership, the Commerce Department has launched a rigorous review of the BEAD program,” Lutnick said in a March statement . “The Department is ripping out the Biden Administration’s pointless requirements. It is revamping the BEAD program to take a tech-neutral approach that is rigorously driven by outcomes, so states can provide internet access for the lowest cost. Additionally, the Department is exploring ways to cut government red tape that slows down infrastructure construction."

However, in the recent statement, the union criticized Lutnick, accusing him of undermining years of bipartisan broadband efforts .

“Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s attack on approved broadband projects undermines the bipartisan work of the US Congress and the state governments that have invested significant resources in carefully developing programs to bring high-quality broadband and good jobs that meet the needs of their unique communities,” the statement said.

CWA warned that favoring cheaper, short-term alternatives like satellite could cost more in the long run.

“CWA members know that fiber is the best broadband technology of today and tomorrow,” CWA stated. “A high quality fiber network is the financially responsible choice compared to expensive and unreliable satellite service or fixed wireless. The NTIA’s policy change confuses upfront costs with long-term value.”