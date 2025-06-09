Sign in Subscribe
Rural

D.C. Circuit Upholds LTD RDOF Denial

The FCC had found the company wasn't capable of expanding under its $1.3 billion award, the program's largest.

Jake Neenan

2 min read
D.C. Circuit Upholds LTD RDOF Denial
Photo of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., which houses the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, from Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission was right to revoke the biggest award winner in its 2020 rural broadband program, judges found.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected on June 3 LTD Broadband’s challenge to its $1.3 billion funding denial under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

“Because the FCC acted reasonably, we deny LTD’s petition,” the three-judge panel said in a unanimous decision

Post tagged in
Rural RDOF LTD Broadband DC Circuit FCC Starlink

