D.C. Circuit Upholds LTD RDOF Denial

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission was right to revoke the biggest award winner in its 2020 rural broadband program, judges found.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected on June 3 LTD Broadband’s challenge to its $1.3 billion funding denial under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

“Because the FCC acted reasonably, we deny LTD’s petition,” the three-judge panel said in a unanimous decision .