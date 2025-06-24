Dabbar's Commerce Nomination Hits Senate Floor Today. Arielle Roth's Still MIA

💡 ◾ Trusty Sworn in ◾ Firm Floats SES-Intelsat Deal ◾ Will LFAs Regulate Cable TV Rates? ◾ NYC Cops Back Verizon on Unlocking ◾ Lujan Aide Gets Top NM Broadband Job ◾ Thune Wants OBBB Signed by July 4

Commerce: Looks like Paul Dabbar, a former nuclear submarine officer nominated to be Deputy Secretary of Commerce, will likely be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate tomorrow. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) filed cloture yesterday, a procedural step that Dabbar is expected to clear today followed by his confirmation vote likely Wednesday. Dabbar – who previously served as Under Secretary for Science at the Department of Energy during the first Trump administration – will be the official No. 2 officer under Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and likely help with the final distribution of the $42.45 billion in the BEAD program.

"Outraged" by Trump administration changes to BEAD program, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrat, vowed on June 6 "to put a hold on all nominations for Commerce Department positions that oversee or deal with broadband policy in any way, and block their expedited confirmation, until Nevada gets its BEAD funding."