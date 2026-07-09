Data Centers are Not that Loud, Taxpayer Groups Finds
Data centers are not much louder than a library or a conversation, study finds
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Hyperscale data centers are not much louder than ambient library sounds or a normal conversation, a recent brief from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance says.
The alliance, citing a 2024 review by the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, compares the noise created by data centers to noise emitted by everyday activities, creating a data center noise level compared to common activities chart.