Data Center

Data Centers are Not that Loud, Taxpayer Groups Finds

Data centers are not much louder than a library or a conversation, study finds

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Data Centers are Not that Loud, Taxpayer Groups Finds
Photo of xAI data center in Memphis, Tenn., on May 7, 2025, by George Walker IV/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Hyperscale data centers are not much louder than ambient library sounds or a normal conversation, a recent brief from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance says. 

The alliance, citing a 2024 review by the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, compares the noise created by data centers to noise emitted by everyday activities, creating a data center noise level compared to common activities chart. 

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