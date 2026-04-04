Deadline Set for Comments on FCC’s Lifeline Reform

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 - The Federal Communications Commission has set a deadline of May 4 for initial comments on its proposal to curb fraud, tighten eligibility requirements and improve oversight of its Lifeline program.

The deadlines stem from a proposed rulemaking adopted Feb. 18 , launching a comprehensive review of the federal subsidy designed to make communications services more affordable for low-income subscribers.

The rulemaking follows an FCC inspector general report that found roughly $5 million in Lifeline payments were issued to about 117,000 deceased subscribers over five years, prompting calls for stronger safeguards.

The FCC is considering measures including requiring full Social Security numbers and enhanced eligibility verification using federal databases. The plan has drawn criticism from consumer advocates, who warn stricter requirements could reduce participation among eligible households.

The issue first arose in December when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr revoked California’s right to verify federal Lifeline participants, claiming a recent state law made it “effectively impossible” for the program’s administrator to comply with federal obligations.

California state regulators pushed back saying the state’s enrollment process “fully me[t] the federal rules,” and that it shared the FCC’s commitment to fraud prevention. The state was one of three granted special authority to verify federal Lifeline participants using state databases, the others being Texas and Oregon.

The FCC’s proposed rulemaking asks what reforms should be applied to states that have been permitted to use their own verification systems for Lifeline.

It also seeks comments from Lifeline providers on compliance with this potential collection and enhanced security measures needed to safeguard consumer data.

The Lifeline program was created under the 1996 Telecommunications Act. It provides discounts on broadband, phone, and bundled services.

The FCC will use the comment record to guide its final decisions on proposed reforms. The deadline for reply comments was set for June 2.