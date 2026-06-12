Demand Picked Up This Week in AWS-3 Re-Auction
Analysts say proceeds clearing $2.9 billion is looking more and more likely.
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 – Demand for AWS-3 spectrum licenses picked up in the second week of the Federal Communications Commission’s first auction in years.
Before bidding began Friday, bids totaled nearly $767 million compared to $95 million one week ago. Of the 200 licenses up for grabs, 190 had more than one bidder while 10 had just one bidder.
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