Did Google President Ruth Porat Decide the GFiber ‘Other Bet’ Wasn’t Working?

💡 ■ USTR Report Points to Massive Live TV Sports Piracy without DRM ■ Does Anna Gomez Really Want Us to Remember ‘Team CCB’s’ Interconnection Order Fail of 1996? ■ Cogeco’s Breezeline Brand Not Going Away: Spokeswoman ■ Bull Moose Project Wants to Escrow EchoStar Funds ■ Carr Cracks Down on ‘Shady’ Robocaller Belthrough ■ Mike O’Rielly Calls for Zeroing Out USDA Broadband Programs ■ Castanet Pitches FCC on Hybrid ATSC 3.0/5G Broadcast LPTV Service ■ Hawaiian Telcom Names Partner to Build Kunoa North Subsea Fiber Network

Fiber: He may have been early with this call, but Charter CEO Chris Winfrey might just be right about fiber overbuilders: They are not making a decent return. In late 2023, Winfrey said, “The competitive overbuilds have slowed down because not only the financing cost is higher, but I don’t think any of it was positive ROI to begin with and I think the market’s waking up to that.” Winfrey must have been referencing Google’s GFiber, which has 2.8 million passings in 15 states, with 63% of those passings in direct competition with Charter, according to New Street Research. Winfrey’s surmise could explain why Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, just decided to make GFiber a junior partner to Stonepeak’s Astound Broadband. Since when does mighty Google play second fiddle to anybody? Porat has reportedly been quick to lose interest when Google’s “Other Bets” do not pan out. Did Porat give GFiber the heave-ho in a hurry? (More after paywall)

Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google