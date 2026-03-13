Policyband

Did Google President Ruth Porat Decide the GFiber ‘Other Bet’ Wasn’t Working?

GFiber opted to combine with a company in Astound Broadband that is 85% DOCSIS technology when plenty of pure-play fiber operators are still out there. What gives?

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Did Google President Ruth Porat Decide the GFiber ‘Other Bet’ Wasn’t Working?
💡
■ USTR Report Points to Massive Live TV Sports Piracy without DRM ■ Does Anna Gomez Really Want Us to Remember ‘Team CCB’s’ Interconnection Order Fail of 1996? ■ Cogeco’s Breezeline Brand Not Going Away: Spokeswoman ■ Bull Moose Project Wants to Escrow EchoStar Funds ■ Carr Cracks Down on ‘Shady’ Robocaller Belthrough ■ Mike O’Rielly Calls for Zeroing Out USDA Broadband Programs ■ Castanet Pitches FCC on Hybrid ATSC 3.0/5G Broadcast LPTV Service ■ Hawaiian Telcom Names Partner to Build Kunoa North Subsea Fiber Network

Fiber: He may have been early with this call, but Charter CEO Chris Winfrey might just be right about fiber overbuilders: They are not making a decent return. In late 2023, Winfrey said, “The competitive overbuilds have slowed down because not only the financing cost is higher, but I don’t think any of it was positive ROI to begin with and I think the market’s waking up to that.” Winfrey must have been referencing Google’s GFiber, which has 2.8 million passings in 15 states, with 63% of those passings in direct competition with Charter, according to New Street Research. Winfrey’s surmise could explain why Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, just decided to make GFiber a junior partner to Stonepeak’s Astound Broadband. Since when does mighty Google play second fiddle to anybody? Porat has reportedly been quick to lose interest when Google’s “Other Bets” do not pan out. Did Porat give GFiber the heave-ho in a hurry? (More after paywall)

Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google
Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Maryland ISP, State Agencies Spar Over FCC Preemption FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Mary Guenther: BEAD Non-Deployment Dollars and the Risk of Unfulfilled Broadband Promises BEAD Monitoring, Enforcement Important as BEAD Gets Underway: Expert NTIA Open Access Networks Gain Momentum as Industry Shifts Toward Shared Infrastructure Infrastructure AT&T’s Wisconsin Bell Settles Whistleblower Case for $55 Million AT&T