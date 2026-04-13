Die-Hard Eagles Fan in Indiana Created ‘Optimization Algorithm’ to Slash His Annual NFL Streaming Bill by 60%

💡 ■ CPI: NFL better not lose Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 protections ■ AT&T, Verizon hammer FCC at Supreme Court over fines before trial ■ Mediacom seeks FCC approval to restructure control after Rocco’s death ■ Will Disney Sue Sling TV over new $19.99 package with ESPN? ■ Breezeline parent Cogeco not feeling the heat from Starlink ■ Ookla: millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G networks show ‘ongoing growth’ ■ The Internet Society concerned about Europe’s proposed Digital Networks Act ■ Earnings Season Calendar

TV Sports: When it comes to higher TV sports cost fueled by the fragmentation of NFL media rights, the issue seems to be causing the most financial pain for a certain type of pro football fan: Someone dog loyal to a team that plays in a distant, out-of-market city. Take Ryan Kellermeyer, founder of HUDDLEMAXX who lives in Marion, Indiana and is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. “When I ran the numbers, the year-round cost of covering every Eagles game came to $937,” Kellermeyer said in an April 10 filing with the FCC in which he slammed the Consumer Technology Association for suggesting NFL deals with Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube TV represented a functioning market that promoted consumer choice. “This is the marketplace the CTA is asking the [FCC] to leave alone,” he wrote. “The average fan needs five to six streaming services to watch a full season of one team. Not all 32 teams. One team.” (More after paywall)

Ryan Kellermeyer, founder of HUDDLEMAXX, with his son, Max.