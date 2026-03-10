DIRECTV Claims Nexstar Needs to Provide FCC with Economic Data Supporting TEGNA Deal

💡 ■ AT&T CEO Desroches Sees Strong Growth Ahead for FWA ■ Guthrie, Pallone Write Trump Concerned about China’s Telecom Influence ■ NCTA Leader Wants to Avoid 50-State AI Regulatory Regime ■ IBT Official Disputes ACLP’s BEAD Location Count ■ City of Norway, Mich., Sells Its Cable ISP to Charter ■ Mediacom Hit By Cord Cutting Along with Industry Peers ■ Nexstar Celebrating USA’s 250th with ‘Investing in America’ Series ■ DISH Could Lose 180 Gray Media Stations Today in Retrans Spat ■ Hudson Panel to Scope Out U.S. Role Ahead of WRC-27 in Shanghai

Merger: DIRECTV wants the Nexstar-TEGNA merger put on hold over a data dispute. The satellite TV operator urged the FCC on March 6 to require Nexstar Media Group to file economic studies it says Nexstar provided the Justice Department in connection with the broadcast TV company’s proposed acquisition of TEGNA. In a letter to the FCC in the Nexstar-TEGNA proceeding, DIRECTV said it has submitted factual evidence and expert economic analysis arguing the agency should deny the license transfer application because the transaction would raise consumer prices and reduce the diversity of local news in affected markets. DIRECTV pointed to March 4 remarks by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook describing the company’s engagement with federal regulators: “We are in active discussions with both the FCC and the DOJ. I think at last count, we provided over 2 million documents to the DOJ pursuant to their second request. And so we are highly engaged in those discussions. I have seen the filings we’ve made and the economic studies we provided, it’s very good information that provides rationale that the definitions of markets and the definition of video certainly needs to evolve with the times,” Sook said. (More after paywall)

DIRECTV CEO Bill Morrow