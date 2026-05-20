DIRECTV Wants Scripps-INYO TV Deal Blocked over 39% Cap Violation
Locking arms with six state cable trade associations, the satellite TV operator says Scripps would reach 40.29% of U.S. TV households, even after applying the UHF discount
Locking arms with six state cable trade associations, the satellite TV operator says Scripps would reach 40.29% of U.S. TV households, even after applying the UHF discount
Whether the FCC enforces its February pole-attachment order against Appalachian Power will decide if BEAD produces ribbon cuttings or recriminations.
The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy spent $134M on fusion over 12 years. Now it is spending $135M in 18 months.
The closest emergency room to parts of Perry County, Kentucky is 55 miles away. Telemedicine fills the gap.
City officials halt two planned data center projects in the region.