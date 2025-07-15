Diversity Groups Back Verizon’s Request for Uniform Unlocking

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 – Inconsistent phone unlocking requirements are disproportionately impacting minority groups, according to the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council and other diversity groups.

MMTC – a public interest tech organization – along with other advocacy groups including LGBT Tech , Asian Pacific American Advocates , and ALLvanza , urged the Federal Communications Commission to approve Verizon's request to eliminate a rule that requires it to unlock mobile phones within 60 days.

In a Friday filing to the FCC , the groups argued that the current regulatory framework–imposing a 60-day unlocking requirement on some providers but not others–creates an unfair market.

“The current regulatory framework creates an unlevel playing field where some carriers face mandatory 60-day unlocking requirements while their competitors operate under industry standard practices allowing for longer locking periods,” said MMTC President and CEO Robert Branson and Tech and Telecom Policy Counsel Kenley Joseph.

The group said Verizon’s 60-day unlocking requirement ultimately harms consumers, especially minorities who rely heavily on smartphones for internet access.

“Twenty-one percent of Black consumers and 20 percent of Hispanic consumers only have access to the internet via their smartphones, compared to just 12 percent of white consumers,” the filing cited.

Verizon's petition argued the 60-day unlocking requirement exposes devices to theft and fraud , leading to significant financial losses. As a result, Verizon halted many of its promotional deals.

MMTC’s emphasized that this disproportionately affects underserved communities.

“When carriers subject to mandatory unlocking rules reduce device subsidies, implement stricter credit requirements, or eliminate promotional offerings in response to fraud losses, these changes directly undermine digital equity goals,” the filing stated.