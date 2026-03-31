Do Red State AGs Want Power to Shoot Down Drones Dropping Mobile Phones into Prisons?
Led by Georgia AG Chris Carr, the officials want 'the ability to use multiple means necessary to disable or intercept drones before they reach the prison'
Led by Georgia AG Chris Carr, the officials want 'the ability to use multiple means necessary to disable or intercept drones before they reach the prison'
As AI data center electricity demand is projected to double by 2030, the industry's biggest bottleneck is no longer compute, but energy
Microsoft is taking over a data center construction project in Texas after OpenAI declined to pursue it.
Farhan Khan previously led a $200 million digital transformation at the Food and Drug Administration.
Communities have raised concerns over data center construction projects across the state
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