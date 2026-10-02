Spectrum

Dozens of Groups Urge Top Trump Officials to Oppose NextNav Plan

Opponents said an upcoming FCC proposal on GPS ‘may incorporate elements of’ the company’s plan

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Dozens of Groups Urge Top Trump Officials to Oppose NextNav Plan
Photo of Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, at the White House in September by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2026 – More than 100 companies and trade associations asked senior Trump administration officials to weigh in against a navigation company’s spectrum plan.

In Thursday letters to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, the companies said they feared a forthcoming Federal Communications Commission proposal on GPs backups “may incorporate elements of NextNav's proposal.”

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Spectrum Sean Duffy Kevin Hassett NextNav Renee Gregory FCC Brett Guthrie

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