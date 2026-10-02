Dozens of Groups Urge Top Trump Officials to Oppose NextNav Plan
Opponents said an upcoming FCC proposal on GPS ‘may incorporate elements of’ the company’s plan
Opponents said an upcoming FCC proposal on GPS ‘may incorporate elements of’ the company’s plan
The company is acquiring the 55 percent of MBI that it does not already own
In 2025, Consumers’ Research lost in the Supreme Court in attempting to have the FCC’s USF contribution scheme held unconstitutional under the nondelegation doctrine.
The FCC is considering preempting local permitting regulations
The FTC is examining whether increasingly autonomous AI systems could pose risks to consumers