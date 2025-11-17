Dubai Hosts 2025 Wi-Fi World Congress on Global Spectrum Policy

Nov. 17, 2025 — The Wi-Fi World Congress 2025, organized by the Denmark-based firm Wi-Fi NOW, opened its industry expo and congress in Dubai on Monday, bringing together industry experts, spectrum authorities, global regulators, and policymakers focused on next-generation unlicensed wireless technology.

Wi-Fi NOW is an industry convener that organizes yearly Wi-Fi industry events and provides media services to more than 20,000 wireless professionals globally, describing itself as “100 percent Wi-Fi dedicated.”

The three-day Dubai event is co-located with the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance Global Summit, an international nonprofit meeting focused on shared and flexible spectrum use.

It also included WLPC Express, a condensed set of hands-on workshops run by WLAN Professionals, a United States based wireless engineering group.

Sessions cover Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, two standards that expand unlicensed broadband capacity through wider channels and more efficient use of radio spectrum. Workshops focused on hotel connectivity, smart home design and indoor enterprise networks.

Speakers included leadership from the Wi-Fi Alliance, the global body that certifies Wi-Fi devices, as well as regional operators such as the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company and e&UAE, the two major carriers in the United Arab Emirates. Partners included technology vendors such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Cisco, and Qualcomm.