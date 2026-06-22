E-Rate Advocates Want FCC to Reconsider Bidding Portal
SHLB and a consultant that works with participants said they wanted more time to comment on the April order
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 – Groups representing participants in the E-Rate program are asking federal regulators to reconsider their decision to enforce a mandatory electronic bidding portal.
The Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition and CW Consulting, which represent and work with schools and libraries that participate in the program, said they and others weren’t given enough time to comment on the new rule before it was adopted.
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