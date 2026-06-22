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E-Rate Advocates Want FCC to Reconsider Bidding Portal

SHLB and a consultant that works with participants said they wanted more time to comment on the April order

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
E-Rate Advocates Want FCC to Reconsider Bidding Portal
Photo by Julian Gentile via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 – Groups representing participants in the E-Rate program are asking federal regulators to reconsider their decision to enforce a mandatory electronic bidding portal.

The Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition and CW Consulting, which represent and work with schools and libraries that participate in the program, said they and others weren’t given enough time to comment on the new rule before it was adopted.

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USF E-Rate FCC SHLB cw consulting Kristen Corra chris webber GAO USAC

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