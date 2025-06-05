Early Communication Key for Avoiding Utility Damage, Experts Say

NASHVILLE, June 5, 2025 – Communicating early with cities and location companies and a top-down focus on safety can help broadband providers avoid hitting buried utility infrastructure, experts told ISPs here at Fiber Connect in Nashville on Wednesday.

Erika Lee, executive vice president of the Common Ground Alliance, said the nonprofit had found 20 percent of incidents in which buried infrastructure was damaged occurred during telecom work. That includes electric, natural gas and water lines, and existing fiber, among other things.

“The reason that the damage occurs is often failure to maintain clearance from the facilities, or it’s failing to verify the location of the facilities,” she said. She said follow-up surveys showed the crews were often under a time crunch.