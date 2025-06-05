Sign in Subscribe
Early Communication Key for Avoiding Utility Damage, Experts Say

Municipalities and locating companies can struggle to keep up with large projects, they said.

From left: Katie Espeseth VP of new products at EPB; Mitch Hibbard, COO of Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative; Rocco Laurenzano, COO of GFiber; Erika Lee, executive vice president of the Common Ground Alliance; and Heath Simpson, CEO of Ritter Communications

NASHVILLE, June 5, 2025 – Communicating early with cities and location companies and a top-down focus on safety can help broadband providers avoid hitting buried utility infrastructure, experts told ISPs here at Fiber Connect in Nashville on Wednesday.

Erika Lee, executive vice president of the Common Ground Alliance, said the nonprofit had found 20 percent of incidents in which buried infrastructure was damaged occurred during telecom work. That includes electric, natural gas and water lines, and existing fiber, among other things.

“The reason that the damage occurs is often failure to maintain clearance from the facilities, or it’s failing to verify the location of the facilities,” she said. She said follow-up surveys showed the crews were often under a time crunch.

Fiber Connect Erika Lee Common Ground Alliance Heath Simpson Ritter communications Fiber Connect 2025 Infrastructure

