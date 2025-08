Ed McKay Named Shentel CEO in First Leadership Change Since 1988

💡 ◾ Glo Fiber Hits 76,000 Users ◾ CAR backs Carr on NBC Probe ◾ Prof.: Some Post-Loper Cleanup Needed ◾ Charter Holders OKs Cox Deal After Stock Plunge ◾ Cable One Drops 13,500 Broadband Subs in Q2

Shentel: When Shentel last named a new leader, President Reagan was in his final year in the White House. Shentel in Edinburg, Va., announced yesterday that Ed McKay has been named its new President and CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2025. He is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

He is replacing Christopher French, who became President in 1988, a 37-year run that saw Shentel expand beyond its local phone company roots to embrace cable TV, cellular phone service as a Sprint affiliate, and most recently fiber broadband Internet. French will become Executive Chairman of the Board, also effective Sept. 1, 2025. (More after paywall.)