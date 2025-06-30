Elon ❤️ New York. Starlink to Offer Affordable Broadband Act Plan
Starlink now has an active webpage explaining how eligible low-income New Yorkers can sign up to pay $15 a month for 25 Mbps download speeds within the Residential Lite category
Starlink now has an active webpage explaining how eligible low-income New Yorkers can sign up to pay $15 a month for 25 Mbps download speeds within the Residential Lite category
Company reverses course after earlier pushback against state affordability mandate
Justices agreed to weigh on on whether Cox should be liabile for subscribers' piracy.
Fiber company turns its sights on three major American cities.
ISP to expand internet access in Cabarrus and Stanly counties