Policyband

Elon the Disrupter – Starlink Slashes 100 Mbps Promotional Price to $29 a Month, with Free Hardware

The 90-day promotion appears aimed at attracting new customers who have hesitated over upfront costs

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
Elon the Disrupter – Starlink Slashes 100 Mbps Promotional Price to $29 a Month, with Free Hardware
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LEO: Elon Musk’s disruptive SpaceX is cutting prices for its Starlink satellite service, offering its lowest U.S. rates yet in a limited‑time promotion. The company dropped its monthly price to $29 for the first three months of its entry‑level Residential plan, which delivers speeds up to 100 Mbps. After the introductory period, rates return to the regular $50 per month. The mid‑tier service offering 200 Mbps now costs $59 per month, down from $80, while the top‑tier Residential Max plan with speeds exceeding 400 Mbps is priced at $99, reduced from $120. SpaceX is also waiving hardware fees in select areas by providing its satellite dish as a free rental. The promotion appears aimed at attracting new customers who have hesitated over upfront costs. While the $29 price tag grabs attention, the savings amounts to just $63 over three months before standard pricing resumes. The Biden administration’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which ran out of funding on June 1, 2024, provided a $30 discount on monthly Internet plans for low-income American, enough to pay for a full Starlink subscription – for the next three months, at least. (More after paywall)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
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