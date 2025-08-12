ESPN and Fox Announce Streaming Partnership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 – ESPN and Fox Corp. announced a new partnership Monday that will bundle their upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming services, with a launch date set for Oct. 2, 2025. The partnership's combined price is $39.99 per month.

“Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers,” said Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, FOX Direct to Consumer. “Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”

The services will also be available individually starting Aug. 21 – ESPN’s app for $29.99 per month, and Fox’s for $19.99 per month. The bundle offers subscribers $10 monthly savings compared to purchasing the services separately. It offers an attractive option for consumers looking to bypass the traditional cable bundle.

“Working with FOX One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere.”

However, the partnership could face roadblocks if someone decides to sue.

In August 2024, a federal judge blocked a similar venture between Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox for a streaming service called Venu Sports, ruling that the deal would limit competition and hurt consumers.

This new ESPN-Fox partnership mirrored nearly two-thirds of the previously proposed Venu Sports service, making it a target for possible review.