Eutelsat Launches 20 More OneWeb Satellites, With Boost from SpaceX

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 - The third largest satellite operator by revenue made progress on its communications constellation with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company.

Eutelsat, headquartered in Paris, announced Saturday that it had successfully launched 20 satellites in low Earth orbit using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base to further develop its communications network.

Vandenberg is located in Santa Barbara County, along California’s central coast.

Unlike Musk’s Starlink , Eutelsat's constellation of more than 600 satellites largely caters to business users, such as broadcasters and telecommunications companies, and does not provide Internet access to consumers.

“These satellites will strengthen our network services, improving overall performance for our customers,” said Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke. “I want to thank and congratulate the teams at Eutelsat Group and SpaceX for their hard work to facilitate this launch.”