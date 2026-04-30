eX2 Technology Announces Dark Fiber Agreement with Navajo County

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 — Fiber network provider eX2 Technology has signed a right of use agreement with an unnamed carrier for building fiber along Navajo County’s middle mile network in northeast Arizona.

The agreement, called an Indefeasible Right of Use Agreement, is a long-term contract which allows eX2 (pronounced “ex-squared”) access to the network’s capacity, allowing the company to connect existing “dark” fiber to destinations such as Phoenix and Albuquerque.

“The 20-year agreement leverages the full 106-mile Navajo County middle-mile route and represents continued momentum in the commercialization of strategic middle-mile infrastructure across the Southwest,” the company said.

Construction on the network began in April of 2026 .

“This agreement reflects the long-term vision behind Navajo County’s investment in middle-mile infrastructure,” said Navajo County manager Bryan Layton. “By partnering with eX², we are ensuring this network is not only built to carrier-grade standards but also operated, maintained and commercialized in a way that delivers sustained value to service providers, businesses and communities across the region.” The county's board of supervisors selected eX2 in 2022 . Navajo County includes parts of the Navajo, Hopi, and White Mountain Apache reservations.

eX2 Technology built the network on behalf of Navajo County using state funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the state’s rural broadband program.

“As Navajo County’s exclusive Operations, Maintenance, and Commercialization (OM&C) partner, eX² Technology is responsible for the long-term performance, reliability and monetization of the network,” the company said.