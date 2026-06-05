Experts at Free State Event Warn Against Expanded Federal Role in Broadband, Media Regulation
Speakers at the foundation’s 20th anniversary luncheon criticized the Universal Service Fund and questioned the FCC’s broadcast public-interest standard.
Speakers at the foundation’s 20th anniversary luncheon criticized the Universal Service Fund and questioned the FCC’s broadcast public-interest standard.
If the auction brings in less than $2.9 billion, EchoStar is on the hook for the shortfall
Fox News contributor also spoke on Thomas Paine’s life and legacy
'If you bring your own device to a network supported by [E-Rate], you don’t necessarily have any filters on where you can go. Kids are ultimately finding pornography, and that’s a problem,' Carr says
Factories might be coming back. But where are the workers?