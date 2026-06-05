Universal Service Fund

Experts at Free State Event Warn Against Expanded Federal Role in Broadband, Media Regulation

Speakers at the foundation’s 20th anniversary luncheon criticized the Universal Service Fund and questioned the FCC’s broadcast public-interest standard.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
Experts at Free State Event Warn Against Expanded Federal Role in Broadband, Media Regulation
Photo of the Free State Foundation panel, 'The Next 20 Years: Predictions from FSF Scholars'

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 – Key issues facing the Federal Communications Commission were front and center during a policy debate hosted by the Free State Foundation, a conservative think tank.

In a panel titled “The Next 20 Years: Predictions from FSF Scholars,” speakers warned that communications policy must move away from excessive government involvement in broadband infrastructure and media regulation.

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Universal Service Fund Democracy FCC Michelle Connolly Brendan Carr Daniel Lyons Randolph May Free State Foundation Broadband Infrastructure Trump administration

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