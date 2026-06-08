Data Center

Experts Discuss Importance of Data Centers to Innovation

Data Centers are essential to responding to the AI demand and keeping up with foreign countries, panelists say.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Experts Discuss Importance of Data Centers to Innovation
Screenshot of panelists left to right: Matt Pearl, CSIS Director of Strategic Technologies; Aalock Mehta, CSIS Director of the Wadhwani AI Center; Joseph Majkut, CSIS Director of the Energy, Security and Climate Change Program; and Phillip Luck, Director of the CSIS Economics Program.

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 – The United States is facing competition from China in the race to establish data center dominance.

In a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Thursday, experts discussed the importance of data centers for global competitiveness and national security.

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Data Center CSIS AI Aalock Mehta Joseph Majkut Phillip Luck China

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