Experts Weigh Risks of U.S.-Gulf Alliances in Global AI Race

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 — Policy experts are increasingly debating whether partnerships between the United States and Gulf states could become a critical part of the global artificial intelligence infrastructure race.

Even as security and export control concerns continue to complicate those relationships, Georgia Adamson, a technology fellow at the Institute for Progress, said Gulf nations are attempting to position themselves as indispensable partners in the AI ecosystem.

“If the Gulf has capital, they have energy, they have some value elsewhere,” Adamson said, noting that the region’s ability to support large-scale data center construction could make it attractive for AI development.

Adamson's remarks came at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Mort Abramowitz Junior Fellows conference Wednesday.

But she also pointed to growing security concerns surrounding the region, including risks tied to geopolitical conflict and cyber threats.

“We’ve seen data centers being targeted by the Iranians in Bahrain and UAE,” she said.

Adamson noted that the United Arab Emirates, also, still remains classified as a “D5” country under the U.S. Commerce Department export control rankings, placing it only slightly above heavily restricted countries such as China, Russia and Iran in terms of sensitive technology access.

Despite this, a major 2025 agreement announced during President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf, proposed sending large quantities of advanced Nvidia AI chips to UAE-based company G42 over several years.

Adamson said the deal has progressed slowly, with only a fraction of the promised chips approved for export and none yet delivered.

“That shows a certain level of hesitancy,” she said, pointing to ongoing concerns within Congress and the administration over whether such partnerships align with long-term U.S. security interests.

Mohammed Soliman, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, argued the bigger issue is uncertainty in U.S. policy.

“My interest is American interest, and I want America to succeed,” Soliman said.

He criticized the lack of clarity around export controls and infrastructure policy, arguing that prolonged indecision could slow AI development and investment.