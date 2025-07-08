Ezee Fiber to Acquire Tachus Fiber

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2025 – Ezee Fiber announced Monday it expects to acquire Tachus Fiber, in a deal Ezee said will strengthen fiber service for the greater Houston area.

Ezee Fiber said the acquisition will “significantly expand Ezee Fiber's service footprint across the northern communities of Greater Houston, reinforcing its position as one of the region's premier fiber internet providers,” in a release.

Tachus Fiber operates a 100% underground fiber network and serves more than 60,000 residential and business customers. Combined, the companies “expect to have more than 600,000 fiber passings across Houston, New Mexico, and Washington State by year-end,” according to the release.

Ezee Fiber, based in Texas and also serving New Mexico and Washington states, is owned by I Squared Capital. Over the past 24 months, Ezee Fiber has announced a $200 million expansion in Houston, a $250 million expansion in New Mexico, a $400 million expansion in the state of Washington, and its acquisition of Tachus.

Ezee’s acquisition of Tachus follows a rocky rollout in Albuquerque, where Mayor Tim Keller issued a stop-work order in May after residents reported property damage and a lack of communication. Ezee Fiber said at the time that it had acted in good faith and was working with the city to resolve concerns.

Matt Marino, CEO of Ezee Fiber, said, "bringing Ezee Fiber and Tachus together unlocks tremendous value for both companies, our customers, and the communities we proudly serve.”

Gautam Bhandari, managing partner and global chief investment officer at I Squared Capital, said, "The combination of Ezee Fiber and Tachus creates a formidable regional competitor with the scale and momentum to expand nationally and help meet the surging demand for fast, reliable connectivity."

Ezee Fiber has planned further expansions into additional markets across the United States in 2025.