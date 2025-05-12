Angry Albuquerque Mayor Shuts Down Ezee Fiber Project

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) ordered Ezee Fiber to stop work on Wednesday, following a recent increase in complaints from city residents over property damage by workers laying fiber Internet cables.

“Unfortunately, the way this is being done, especially by some of these providers, is an absolute nightmare for our homeowners,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller told the Albuquerque Journal.

“You are hereby instructed to cease all new work and coordinate a corrective action plan with the City,” the order said. Mayor Kelly found that crews were working on sites on Thursday following the stop-work order. Ezee Fiber spokesperson Jim Schwartz, issued a statement saying, “No unpermitted work took place following the City’s stop-work order.”

Ezee Fiber was not the only broadband company under fire, as the city has also ordered Vexus Fiber (owned by Metronet) to stop work over the same concerns, and AT&T Gigapower only recently had a stop-work order lifted, Keller said in a press release .

Schwartz insisted the company had been complying with city regulations.

“At every point, including after the order was issued, Ezee Fiber has acted in good faith, taken immediate steps to prevent and address construction issues, and complied fully with the City’s permitting and regulatory requirements,” Schwartz said.

Planning Department Director Alan Varela told the Albuquerque Journal the city had to respond to the mounting list of complaints.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of citizen complaints, and Ezee Fiber hasn’t taken enough action to address these despite the City bringing them to their attention. These private companies must take better care of our community, and we will not stand for less,” he said.

The complaints included excavation sites leaving unattended piles for long periods of time, lack of communication on the activities taken place at sites, and vehicles that have not been properly identified, “causing confusion to our residents,” according to Kelly’s stop work letter obtained by Broadband Breakfast.

Ezee Fiber published its response after the incident, saying: “We [...] recognize the frustration construction brings to Albuquerque residents, and we take full responsibility for any incidents that impact landscaping or existing infrastructure buried in the right of way where we are installing fiber optic lines.”

Kelly press secretary Shannon Kunkle said the city was seeking accountability. “The city of Albuquerque is excited about broadband; we just need to make sure that it is done properly," she said.