FCC Allows Imports of Chinese Toy Drones

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it will allow new models of Chinese ​toy drones to be imported into the U.S.

The FCC made the determination after the Department of War identified certain models as “unsophisticated, low-risk toys” that did not pose an “unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.

Devices considered to be toy drones must weigh less than 150 grams (5.29 ounces), have a line of sight less than 100 meters, and must lack internet connectivity and imaging capabilities, such as cameras or video sensors.

In December 2025, the ‌FCC added foreign-made drones to its Covered List, which identifies communications equipment believed to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.

The FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr had sought to target Chinese drones from DJI with the ban, citing national security concerns. DJI is based in Shenzhen, China, and is the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturer.