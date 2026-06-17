Briefs

FCC Allows Imports of Chinese Toy Drones

The latest decision further eases import restrictions

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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FCC Allows Imports of Chinese Toy Drones
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr speaking during the Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Sept. 22, 2025 (Andres Kudacki/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it will allow new models of Chinese ​toy drones to be imported into the U.S.

The FCC made the determination after the Department of War identified certain models as “unsophisticated, low-risk toys” that did not pose an “unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.

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Devices considered to be toy drones must weigh less than 150 grams (5.29 ounces), have a line of sight less than 100 meters, and must lack internet connectivity and imaging capabilities, such as cameras or video sensors.

In December 2025, the ‌FCC added foreign-made drones to its Covered List, which identifies communications equipment believed to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security. 

The FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr had sought to target Chinese drones from DJI with the ban, citing national security concerns. DJI is based in Shenzhen, China, and is the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturer. 

The FCC subsequently removed certain European suppliers from the Covered List in May 2026 after hearing public comments on the issue. Around the same time, the Office of Engineering and Technology postponed additional restrictions of software upgrades on drones and routers until 2029. 

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