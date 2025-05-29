Sign in Subscribe
Rural

FCC Approves Sale of TDS Networks in Western Colorado

ISP made $18 million on sale to Elevate.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

1 min read
FCC Approves Sale of TDS Networks in Western Colorado
Photo of TDS Telecom CFO Kris Bothfeld

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission has approved the sale of Delta County Tele-Comm, Inc., owned by TDS Telecommunications, to Elevate, a Western Colorado communications company

The trade, valued at $18 million, gave Elevate all the rights and shares to Delta County Tele-Comm. The transaction gives Elevate access to more customers and continued federal support in western Colorado, while TDS Telecom exits a rural market it no longer prioritizes. 

TDS Telecom CFO Kris Bothfeld told Wall Street analysts in a call May 2 that the company’s subscriber count was around 2,000, and is able to make the $18 million from the sale.

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

“These were markets that were very isolated copper markets, no economic path to fiber,” Bothfeld said. This isolated market in Western Colorado was announced to be sold in February, with a final close on the sale by the end of the second quarter. 

Under FCC rules, telecommunications carriers seeking to transfer assets or corporate control in mergers and acquisitions must first receive approval from the FCC.

Post tagged in
Rural FCC TDS Telecom Colorado Elevate Kris Bothfeld

Read more

Popular Tags

Industry Escalates Fight Against State Broadband ‘Rate Regulation’ FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Broadband Trade Group Join Push for BEAD Progress BEAD The Digital Equity Act Tried to Close the Digital Divide. Trump Calls It Racist and Acts to End It NTIA Oakland City Council Unanimously Approves Construction of Open-Access Network Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data