FCC Asked to Adopt Plan Taking Nine UHF TV Channels from Broadcasters for Reassignment to 6G Wireless

💡 ■ Nexstar to Appeal Judge’s Preliminary Injunction Halting TEGNA Deal ■ Newsmax Hopes to Gain from Decline in Trust for Legacy Media ■ Free State’s Long Has Issues with Media Bureau’s Nexstar-TEGNA Order ■ ERCOT: Texas’ Power Demand Could Quadruple within Eight Years ■ Baldwin Bill Hands FCC a Blank Check on Who Gets NFL Games for Free ■ Local Governments Upset about House Permitting Bill ■ House Expected to Pass Today Capito’s Bill to Improve USF Verification ■ Iran: Two Foreigners Arrested Trying to Smuggle in Starlink Gear ■ People: Jennifer Hodges Named EVP and Chief Legal Officer at Lumen Technologies

Spectrum: A new proposal asked the FCC to clear out a large block of UHF broadcast spectrum – a move that could force more than 40% of U.S. TV stations to relocate. In an April 15 petition, a group called Landover Saturn 5 LLC urged the FCC to open a rulemaking that would repurpose Channels 28–36, or 554–608 MHz, for flexible wireless use aimed at future 6G services. The plan dropped just three days before the start of the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual convention in Las Vegas. The company – which said “it has the financial resources, technical expertise, and broadcaster relationships necessary for the success of this ambitious initiative” – said the plan could generate roughly $15 billion for the U.S. Treasury while shifting participating broadcasters into shared NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) arrangements.