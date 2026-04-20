Policyband

FCC Asked to Adopt Plan Taking Nine UHF TV Channels from Broadcasters for Reassignment to 6G Wireless

Ahead of NAB show in Las Vegas this week, a group called Landover Saturn 5 is targeting ‘underutilized’ UHF spectrum amid declining TV station economics fueled by MVPD cord cutting

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
FCC Asked to Adopt Plan Taking Nine UHF TV Channels from Broadcasters for Reassignment to 6G Wireless
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Spectrum: A new proposal asked the FCC to clear out a large block of UHF broadcast spectrum – a move that could force more than 40% of U.S. TV stations to relocate. In an April 15 petition, a group called Landover Saturn 5 LLC urged the FCC to open a rulemaking that would repurpose Channels 28–36, or 554–608 MHz, for flexible wireless use aimed at future 6G services. The plan dropped just three days before the start of the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual convention in Las Vegas. The company – which said “it has the financial resources, technical expertise, and broadcaster relationships necessary for the success of this ambitious initiative” – said the plan could generate roughly $15 billion for the U.S. Treasury while shifting participating broadcasters into shared NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) arrangements.

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