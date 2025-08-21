Sign in Subscribe
permitting

FCC Asked to Strike Down Broadband Exclusivity Deal

Intrepid says five year right-of-way lockout violates federal and state law.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
FCC Asked to Strike Down Broadband Exclusivity Deal
Photo of welcome sign entering Cottage Grove, Minnesota

WASHINGTON, August 21, 2025 – A broadband provider has asked the Federal Communications Commission to strike down an exclusive agreement in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, that blocks new fiber construction until at least 2030.

Intrepid, a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure, filed its petition August 6 asking the FCC to preempt Cottage Grove from denying it right-of-way access, arguing the exclusivity “materially inhibits” competition.

In March 2025, the city issued a request for proposals to partner with one or more broadband provider(s), stating that once an agreement was reached, it would “not issue future right-of-way permits for broadband projects for at least five years.” In May, Cottage Grove announced it had partnered with Gateway Fiber for the fiber build.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

Join the Community!
Post tagged in
permitting Intrepid Brookfield Infrastructure FCC Cottage Grove Minnesota Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Communications Act

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Asked to Strike Down Broadband Exclusivity Deal FCC Charter Execs Face Class Action After $9 Billion Stock Drop Broadband's Impact West Virginia's BEAD Plan 94 Percent Fiber BEAD Georgia Lawmakers Urge Reversal of Cancelled Digital Equity Grants NTIA Consolidated Looking to Retire More Copper Phone Lines in New England Infrastructure OpenVault Reports Accelerated Broadband Usage Broadband Mapping and Data