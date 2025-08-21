FCC Asked to Strike Down Broadband Exclusivity Deal

WASHINGTON, August 21, 2025 – A broadband provider has asked the Federal Communications Commission to strike down an exclusive agreement in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, that blocks new fiber construction until at least 2030.

Intrepid , a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure, filed its petition August 6 asking the FCC to preempt Cottage Grove from denying it right-of-way access, arguing the exclusivity “materially inhibits” competition.

In March 2025, the city issued a request for proposals to partner with one or more broadband provider(s), stating that once an agreement was reached, it would “not issue future right-of-way permits for broadband projects for at least five years.” In May, Cottage Grove announced it had partnered with Gateway Fiber for the fiber build.