FCC Auction Authority Renewal Sparks Debate on Spectrum Design, Federal Reallocation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – Telecom policy experts said Saturday that Congress’s renewal of the Federal Communications Commission’s auction authority through 2034, combined with a requirement to identify at least 800 megahertz of mid-band spectrum , is set to reshape how spectrum is allocated for next–generation networks.

Matt Pearl, of counsel at Jenner & Block, said the new mandate represents a fundamental test for policymakers, stressing that what comes to auction must be in wide, contiguous blocks that can support fixed wireless today and eventually 6G.

Giulia McHenry, senior vice president of public policy at AT&T, pointed to AT&T’s recent purchases of 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) and 600 MHz licenses at about $1.3 per megahertz-pop as evidence of strong market demand. Other panelists noted that clearing federal users out of critical bands would require meaningful incentives, remarking that “money solves a lot of problems” when it comes to relocation. Such costs are typically handled through the federal Spectrum Relocation Fund, which reimburses agencies for moving their systems to new frequencies.

The panel also examined shifting market dynamics. Pearl also highlighted the significance of Starlink’s spectrum acquisition, noting it as a sharp departure from satellite operators’ historical reluctance to purchase costly terrestrial spectrum. “We are seeing this convergence, [between] mobile, fixed, satellite, and terrestrial in a way that makes spectrum more of a commodity,” he said.

Still, major challenges remain. Disputes over the lower 3 GHz band, and whether portions of the 6 GHz band should be licensed or preserved for Wi-Fi, underscore the complex trade-offs regulators face. Panelists agreed that ambitious timelines will be essential to ensure the U.S. does not fall behind in global harmonization and standards-setting for 6G deployment.