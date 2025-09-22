Sign in Subscribe
FCC

FCC Auction Authority Renewal Sparks Debate on Spectrum Design, Federal Reallocation

Congress extends FCC auction authority through 2034 with 800 MHz mid-band requirement.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

2 min read
FCC Auction Authority Renewal Sparks Debate on Spectrum Design, Federal Reallocation
Photo of Giulia McHenry, senior vice president of public policy at AT&T, from the SpectrumX site.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – Telecom policy experts said Saturday that Congress’s renewal of the Federal Communications Commission’s auction authority through 2034, combined with a requirement to identify at least 800 megahertz of mid-band spectrum, is set to reshape how spectrum is allocated for next–generation networks. 

Matt Pearl, of counsel at Jenner & Block, said the new mandate represents a fundamental test for policymakers, stressing that what comes to auction must be in wide, contiguous blocks that can support fixed wireless today and eventually 6G.

Giulia McHenry, senior vice president of public policy at AT&T, pointed to AT&T’s recent purchases of 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) and 600 MHz licenses at about $1.3 per megahertz-pop as evidence of strong market demand. Other panelists noted that clearing federal users out of critical bands would require meaningful incentives, remarking that “money solves a lot of problems” when it comes to relocation. Such costs are typically handled through the federal Spectrum Relocation Fund, which reimburses agencies for moving their systems to new frequencies.

CTA Image

Videos from the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit Soon Available for Breakfast Club Members!

Sign up Breakfast Club Membership

The panel also examined shifting market dynamics. Pearl also highlighted the significance of Starlink’s spectrum acquisition, noting it as a sharp departure from satellite operators’ historical reluctance to purchase costly terrestrial spectrum. “We are seeing this convergence, [between] mobile, fixed, satellite, and terrestrial in a way that makes spectrum more of a commodity,” he said.

Still, major challenges remain. Disputes over the lower 3 GHz band, and whether portions of the 6 GHz band should be licensed or preserved for Wi-Fi, underscore the complex trade-offs regulators face. Panelists agreed that ambitious timelines will be essential to ensure the U.S. does not fall behind in global harmonization and standards-setting for 6G deployment.

Post tagged in
FCC NTIA Spectrum Auctions 5G 6G AT&T DISH Starlink

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Auction Authority Renewal Sparks Debate on Spectrum Design, Federal Reallocation FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Johannes Maassen: After September 4, Pole Accuracy Becomes BEAD's Real Test BEAD FCC Auction Authority Renewal Sparks Debate on Spectrum Design, Federal Reallocation NTIA Dateline Ashburn: The Interplay Between IXPs and Data Centers Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on September 24, 2025 - Broadband Mapping and Funding Accountability Broadband Mapping and Data