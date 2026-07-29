robots

FCC Bans Foreign-Made Humanoid Robots, Targeting China Over National Security

China has criticized the move, accusing the U.S. of protectionism.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
FCC Bans Foreign-Made Humanoid Robots, Targeting China Over National Security
Photo of a line of humanoid robots on July 17, 2026, by Ng Han Guan/AP

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 (AP) — The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is banning imports of new foreign-made humanoid robots and power inverters, citing national security risks, in a move that targets China. Beijing quickly accused the U.S. of protectionism.

The measures are likely to test relations with Beijing ahead of a planned U.S. visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in September. China dominates the global market for humanoid robots with an estimated market share of roughly 85%.

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