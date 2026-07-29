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NTIA Launches Global 6G Leadership Initiative

The agency plans to strengthen 6G cooperation and resilience by partnering with 20 international governments

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
NTIA Launches Global 6G Leadership Initiative
Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth speaking at the 6G Summit in Dallas, Texas, in May 2026, from NTIA's LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – The U.S. is seeking international cooperation to secure 6G network dominance.

On July 27, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is launching a “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security,” an international initiative that brings together trusted governments that advance a roadmap to secure leadership in global communications.

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Spectrum NTIA Arielle Roth President Trump Paul Dabbar

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