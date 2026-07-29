NTIA Launches Global 6G Leadership Initiative
The agency plans to strengthen 6G cooperation and resilience by partnering with 20 international governments
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – The U.S. is seeking international cooperation to secure 6G network dominance.
On July 27, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is launching a “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security,” an international initiative that brings together trusted governments that advance a roadmap to secure leadership in global communications.
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