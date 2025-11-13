FCC Braces for Backlog After 6 Week Shutdown

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 – After 42 days without funding, the Federal Communications Commission clarified Thursday how it will manage an anticipated surge in regulatory filings, as the agency resumed operations after the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history.

The FCC said it anticipates “complications” as staff return to an “exceptionally large” number of filings after six weeks without pay. The agency asked parties to limit new submissions unless immediately necessary.

“We ask parties to limit filings and submissions except where immediate authority is needed and to refrain from submitting filings seeking additional relief from filing deadlines for the time being,” the FCC’s notice states.

The FCC said it will extend deadlines for all filings that would have been due between Oct. 1 through Nov. 17, pushing them at least to Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Specific extensions, including for the FCC’s Universal Licensing System, which handles wireless licenses, and its Equipment Authorization System, used to approve devices before they can be sold in the U.S., will be detailed in further guidance expected before Nov. 18.

The FCC also automatically extended any special temporary authorities that would have expired during the shutdown, extending them until Nov. 18.

The roughly 80 percent of FCC employees furloughed since Oct. 1 were expected to receive back pay owed Monday, alongside other agencies whose payroll is processed through the Department of the Interior’s Interior Business Center, placing them in the third wave of federal workers.

The fourth grouping, which is slated to receive back pay on Wednesday, includes employees from the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Treasury, Labor, Justice, and others, according to reporting by Semafor.

Other federal employees were scheduled to receive deposits earlier, with the first payments going out Saturday and Sunday.

Furloughed employees will receive their “standard rate of pay” for the hours they would have worked if the government shutdown hadn’t occurred, the Office of Personnel Management said in guidance Wednesday evening.

Senate voted Monday, House passed measure Wednesday

After more than a dozen failed attempts, the Senate on Monday approved a spending bill to reopen the government and extend funding through Jan. 30. The House passed the measure Wednesday evening by a 222–209 margin.

Beyond restoring pay for furloughed workers, the bill enacted Wednesday also cancels roughly 4,000 reductions in force issued since Oct. 1 and halts any new RIFs until the end of January.

The record shutdown triggered broad disruptions across federal agencies and the economy.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Thursday the lapse cost the economy roughly 60,000 non-government jobs, and key economic indicators for October will never be released because data collection was suspended.