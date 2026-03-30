FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Warns NFL Streaming Deals Undercut Basis for League's Antitrust Exemption

💡 ■ Judge Hits Pause on Nexstar-TEGNA Merger ■ Policyband Analysis: Obama Judge’s TRO Filled with TDS (TEGNA Derangement Syndrome) ■ Carr to Blumenthal: Colbert Staged a Hoax with Talarico ■ Windhausen to White House: Keep BEAD and AI Separate Things ■ TD Cowen Downgrades Breezeline Parent Cogeco ■ House Bill Would Define Internet ‘Unserved’ Based on Affordability ■ Hundt, Wheeler Back FCC’s Fine Structure in SCOTUS Brief ■ Attorney Oxenford Issues Annual April Fools Hoax Warning to Broadcasters ■ Droves of House Members Ask FCC to Wrap Up Next Gen TV Transition ■ It’s Official: Google Fiber is now GFiber ■ ULA Postpones Amazon Leo Launch over Bad Florida Weather■ NCTA Adds Three New Board Members ■ Jordan Siegler Named Executive Director of Wisconsin Public Media

TV Sports: An antitrust exemption is at risk if the NFL and other sports continue to move their games from free TV to subscription streaming services, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Sunday. “We’re at a point now where I think some of these leagues are at a tipping point where they’re going to push this issue so far that they start to lose their antitrust exemption,” Carr said to Fox & Friends Weekend host Griff Jenkins, who had his own concerns about the cost and complexity that come with the fragmentation of sports programming among free TV, cable, and streaming outlets. “You’re looking at nearly $2,500 a year that you would have to shell out to have a near half dozen or more apps just to watch the games,” Jenkins said. Carr agreed. “It’s more complex. It’s more costly. You effectively have to have a computer science degree to decipher this,” Carr said. On Feb. 25, the FCC released a public notice saying it was taking a close look at sports broadcasting practices and marketplace developments. The agency has so far received more than 8,000 comments. (More after paywall)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell