FCC Chairman Carr Announces ‘Build America’ Agenda

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2025 – At its July meeting, the FCC is planning to vote on licensing more spectrum and accelerating satellite, according to a statement issued by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr in Sioux Falls, S.D., unveiling his “Building America” agenda.

Carr said, “It's time to change things up. It's time to unleash new growth and opportunity. It's time to build.”

The agenda is focused on the telecom workers and creating streamlined and quick connectivity.

Before announcing his agenda, Carr praised Sioux Falls and said, “I can't think of a more appropriate place for me to announce this agenda, the agenda that will guide the FCC's upcoming work, than right here in the Real SF. That's because South Dakota shows what's possible when we get our regulatory policies right.”

Carr announced his four initiatives for the Build America agenda. The four things in the Build America agenda were: first, unleashing high-speed infrastructure by modernizing regulations and streamlining permitting processes for internet and broadband build-out. Second, freeing up spectrum to create jobs, increase competition, and drive down consumer prices. Third, expanding America's space economy by accelerating satellite licensing and supporting U.S. companies in orbit. And fourth, modernizing FCC operations and eliminating unnecessary regulations through an initiative called “delete, delete, delete.”

Regarding the modernization of infrastructure regulations, Carr said he would ask the FCC to vote on accelerating the transition from copper line networks to high-speed ones. Carr also said he will ask his colleagues to “vote this month on an item that will revise the agency's pole attachment rules. The FCC pole attachment rules govern the rules of the road for utility pole owners and broadband builders as they try to attach new high-speed connections to those lines.”

Carr, speaking on freeing up spectrum, said, “Freeing up spectrum creates jobs, it increases competition, it drives down prices for consumers.” Carr announced that, later this month, the commission will be voting on auctioning off spectrum licenses for advanced wireless services.

On accelerating satellite for America, Carr said, “I want to see U.S. companies dominate in orbit.”

Carr criticized federal delays, noting it takes longer to approve satellite launches than to build the constellations, and said the Build America agenda will streamline licensing to maintain U.S. leadership in space.

The “delete, delete, delete” initiative, the last topic on Carr’s agenda, is aimed at eliminating “unnecessary” rules that the FCC might follow to pass rules and regulations. He also pointed out that the FCC still had rules on the books regulating things like telegraph service, rabbit ears broadcast TV receivers, and phone booths, which they plan to remove.