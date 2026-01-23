Policyband

FCC Chairman Carr, Democratic Rep. Matsui Spar on Social Media over TV Equal Time Guidance

Carr: ‘Congress made the decision to prevent covered broadcast TV programs from being used to advance certain partisan political purposes.’

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
FCC Chairman Carr, Democratic Rep. Matsui Spar on Social Media over TV Equal Time Guidance
💡
▪️Free State Opposed to Must Carry for NextGen TV Stations ▪️Sen. Warnock Demands NTIA Release ‘Leftover’ $1 Billion in BEAD Funds ▪️Shipping Companies View Starlink as Vital Crew Retention Tool ▪️Shentel Losing Two Directors in April ▪️TV Analyst: Cable’s Demise Its Own Fault ▪️Sen. Warren: Google Caved Some on Paying Power Costs ▪️WISPA CEO Faults Charter on Upstream Wholesale Services ▪️Are Sen. Ed Markey and Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Speaking Terms? ▪️GAO to Matsui: States Making Progess On Dig-One Policies ▪️Los Alamos Wants New Name for Its ISP: Atomic Fiber? ▪️People: Joe Junck Named President and GM of Long Lines Broadband

Social: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Rep. Doris Matsui, a California Democrat, sparred on social media after the FCC issued new equal time guidance for TV broadcasters. Matsui took the first swipe, blasting the FCC for reminding left-wing comics like Jimmy Kimmel and Joy Behar that they need to offer interview time to GOP candidates if they turn their shows into megaphones for Democratic candidates in an effort to put a fat partisan thumb on the scale. “FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is pulling every dirty trick in the book to weaponize his agency against dissenting voices and attack our First Amendment rights. He is trying to mislead the American people and pressure talk shows to go easy on the Trump Administration,” Matsui said on her X feed Wednesday. Matsui, ranking Democrat on the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, was responding to an FCC Media Bureau guidance issued Wednesday that programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live could not expect to rely on the FCC’s “bona fide news program” exemption if they interviewed a parade of Democratic office seekers without providing equal time and equal opportunities, meaning “comparable time and placement,” to opposing candidates. (More after paywall.)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Satellite Permitting Bill Gains Support FCC Your Guide to the Most Important Broadband Conferences of 2026 Broadband's Impact State Broadband Officers Still Face Delays in BEAD Approval, Implementation BEAD Louisiana’s GUMBO Program Delivers Fiber to Rural Allen Parish NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure Former FirstNet Authority Board Chairs Don’t Want Changes with Reauthorization AT&T