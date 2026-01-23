FCC Chairman Carr, Democratic Rep. Matsui Spar on Social Media over TV Equal Time Guidance

💡 ▪️Free State Opposed to Must Carry for NextGen TV Stations ▪️Sen. Warnock Demands NTIA Release ‘Leftover’ $1 Billion in BEAD Funds ▪️Shipping Companies View Starlink as Vital Crew Retention Tool ▪️Shentel Losing Two Directors in April ▪️TV Analyst: Cable’s Demise Its Own Fault ▪️Sen. Warren: Google Caved Some on Paying Power Costs ▪️WISPA CEO Faults Charter on Upstream Wholesale Services ▪️Are Sen. Ed Markey and Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Speaking Terms? ▪️GAO to Matsui: States Making Progess On Dig-One Policies ▪️Los Alamos Wants New Name for Its ISP: Atomic Fiber? ▪️People: Joe Junck Named President and GM of Long Lines Broadband

Social: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Rep. Doris Matsui, a California Democrat, sparred on social media after the FCC issued new equal time guidance for TV broadcasters. Matsui took the first swipe, blasting the FCC for reminding left-wing comics like Jimmy Kimmel and Joy Behar that they need to offer interview time to GOP candidates if they turn their shows into megaphones for Democratic candidates in an effort to put a fat partisan thumb on the scale. “FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is pulling every dirty trick in the book to weaponize his agency against dissenting voices and attack our First Amendment rights. He is trying to mislead the American people and pressure talk shows to go easy on the Trump Administration,” Matsui said on her X feed Wednesday. Matsui, ranking Democrat on the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, was responding to an FCC Media Bureau guidance issued Wednesday that programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live could not expect to rely on the FCC’s “bona fide news program” exemption if they interviewed a parade of Democratic office seekers without providing equal time and equal opportunities, meaning “comparable time and placement,” to opposing candidates. (More after paywall.)

