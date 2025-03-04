FCC Chairman Carr to Speak at 2025 INCOMPAS Policy Summit

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2025- FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will be a featured keynote speaker at The 2025 INCOMPAS Policy Summit , taking place Tuesday, March 11, in Washington, D.C.

FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez, and Nathan Simington are also scheduled to speak

The INCOMPAS Policy Summit will cover a range of communications and technology issues, including artificial intelligence, broadband deployment, and permitting reform, as well as the overall state of the industry.

The event will feature keynote speeches from members of Congress, White House officials, and leaders from various federal agencies such as the FCC and the Department of Commerce’s NTIA. In addition, there will be topical panels and presentations with senior industry executives and public policy leaders.

Carr became Republican Chairman on Jan. 20 after being designated Chairman by President-elect Trump on Nov. 18, 2024. Gomez, a Democrat, joined the FCC in September 2023.