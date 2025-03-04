Sign in Subscribe
FCC

FCC Chairman Carr to Speak at 2025 INCOMPAS Policy Summit

Simington, Gomez will also represent the FCC.

Clara Easterday

Clara Easterday

1 min read
FCC Chairman Carr to Speak at 2025 INCOMPAS Policy Summit
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, from X.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2025- FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will be a featured keynote speaker at The 2025 INCOMPAS Policy Summit, taking place Tuesday, March 11, in Washington, D.C. 

FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez, and Nathan Simington are also scheduled to speak

The INCOMPAS Policy Summit will cover a range of communications and technology issues, including artificial intelligence, broadband deployment, and permitting reform, as well as the overall state of the industry. 

The event will feature keynote speeches from members of Congress, White House officials, and leaders from various federal agencies such as the FCC and the Department of Commerce’s NTIA. In addition, there will be topical panels and presentations with senior industry executives and public policy leaders.

Carr became Republican Chairman on Jan. 20 after being designated Chairman by President-elect Trump on Nov. 18, 2024. Gomez, a Democrat, joined the FCC in September 2023.

Simington, a Republican nominated by President Trump and confirmed in 2020, will also be delivering remarks at the ACA Connects Summit tomorrow.

Post tagged in
FCC INCOMPAS Brendan Carr Nathan Simington Anna Gomez

Read more

Popular Tags

House Aides: USF Court Case Puts Millions at Risk FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact Starlink Unveils Limited $80 a Month Plan in 14 States NTIA Analyst: BEAD Federal Tax Exemption Bill Would Not Apply to States BEAD Charter Foresees Cash Flow Surge, Shrugs Off BEAD Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data