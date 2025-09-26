FCC Chief of Staff Calls Fixed Wireless 5G's Killer App

💡 ▪️Carr’s TikTok Triumph▪️Analyst: AT&T’s FWA Map Growing▪️Navy: USS Ted Stevens Set to Sail▪️Newsmax: 8M Watched Kirk Service▪️Kuiper Has 129 LEOs in Space▪️Amazon FTC Fine Roughly 33 Hours of Revenue

FCC: Responding to critics that 5G wireless technology has failed to yield a killer app, FCC Chief of Staff Scott Delacourt had this as a response: What about Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)? “Using 5G mobile as a home broadband solution has been a game changer, and it’s the fastest growing broadband solution in the U.S. So, it’s really been successful in that respect,” Delacourt said at an event Wednesday in Washington, D.C. hosted by the Media Institute. The leading FWA operators – T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T – have 13.4 million subscribers combined. It is even possible that AT&T could add more FWA than fiber subs in Q3 based on recent trends. “In terms of the killer app, while it wasn’t part of the original hype or the original road map, fixed wireless access has been a really successful killer app,” Delacourt said. (More after paywall.)