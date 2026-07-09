FCC Cites National Security Risks in Denying Digitalsystem Telecom License
Agency says executive branch committee review found national security risks that could not be resolved.
Agency says executive branch committee review found national security risks that could not be resolved.
A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions
The plan pairs immediate Starlink service with a 1,265-mile fiber and 5G buildout.
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.