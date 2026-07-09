National Security

FCC Cites National Security Risks in Denying Digitalsystem Telecom License

Agency says executive branch committee review found national security risks that could not be resolved.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
FCC Cites National Security Risks in Denying Digitalsystem Telecom License
Photo of Alan Xie, CEO of Digitalsystem Technology Inc. from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – Federal regulators have taken another step to exclude telecommunications firms considered national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission denied an application from California-based Digitalsystem Technology Inc. to provide international telecommunications services.

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