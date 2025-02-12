Sign in Subscribe
FCC Commissioner Simington Appoints Key Advisors

Names two advisors who will help him guide the FCC’s legal activities.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2025 – To round out his staff, Republican Federal Communications Commissioner Nathan Simington appointed David Brodian to serve as Senior Legal Advisor and Sara Rahmjoo to serve as Legal Advisor.

Michael Sweeney, Simington’s former policy advisor, assumed a new, unspecified role in the government.

“I am very grateful to my policy advisor Michael Sweeney, who is being detailed to another role in government… I am excited to continue my work with Sara, and I look forward to working with David,” Simington said in a statement on Monday.

FCC Nathan Simington David Brodian Sara Rahmjoo

